



– Kathy Griffin says she has been “blacklisted” in Hollywood over a controversial photo she took back in 2017 holding a severed head resembling President Donald Trump – but she still doesn’t have any regrets.

Griffin revisited the infamous photo Wednesday while on a promotional tour for her new film, “Kathy Griffin: A Hell Of A Story” showing at the Downtown L.A. Film Festival this weekend.

She says despite all her accolades – including two Emmy awards and a Grammy – the 58-year-old Griffin concedes the infamous stunt will likely define her career.

“It was a Halloween mask…and it had ketchup all over it,” said Griffin about the bloody head resembling that of the president.

But Griffin disagreed with the view that the replica head was, in fact, severed.

“I find that implausible,” she said. “The more implausible leap is when it became breaking news and even like the big networks saying that not only have I severed the president’s head, which I’m not a surgeon, I’m not sure how that worked out, but that I had joined ISIS.”

As a result of the stunt, Griffin says she was put under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Secret Service and faced a possible charge of conspiracy to assassinate the President of the United States.

Griffin also says she was put on a no-fly list and was “detained at every single airport like a terrorist”.

But when asked whether she had any regrets, Griffin said no and explained that the only reason she initially made an apology video was because of her friend and actress Rosie O’Donnell.

In a Tumblr blog post this week, Griffin wrote: “In the fallout of the photo, I realized how terrible it was for those who have lost loved ones to such public displays of violence. I apologized for any trauma my photo could have created, in particular to the mother of slain journalist, Daniel Pearl. But I cannot regret this photo, I know it will be a forever part of my life. I am willing to live with that legacy if it means being able to challenge the vitriol and misogyny spewed by our President.”

For more info on “Kathy Griffin: A Hell Of A Story”, click here.