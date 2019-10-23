



– Kade Kurita, a 20-year-old West Point cadet from Gardena who had been missing for four days, was found dead Tuesday night on the New York campus. His body was discovered at 9:47 p.m., the U.S. Military Academy reported. Foul play was not suspected.

He had been missing since Oct. 18, when he did not show up for a military skills competition, West Point said. Investigators later learned that an M4 rifle was missing, although he was not believed to have any ammunition or magazines.

Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard and New York State Police, were involved in the search.

