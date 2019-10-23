



— A firefighter rescued a newborn puppy trapped underneath burning brush in Bakersfield.

The firefighter said he couldn’t see the animal at first but could hear its cries for help.

He was eventually able to get the small dog to safety.

A veterinarian said the pup is under a week old and suffered some burns in the fire.

A local animal rescue sprung into action to help the puppy.

“He’s very little, he’s got his eyes closed still,” said Pet Matchmaker Rescue’s Morgan Sokolow. “We think that mom was able to get the other babies out and took off with them but was unable to reach this one because he was underneath the fire.

The puppy, named Fuego, will spend roughly two months in a foster home before being available for adoption.