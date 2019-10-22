



— Southern California Edison said more than 132,000 customers could lose power Tuesday as the utility considered Public Safety Power Shutoffs due to weather-related wildfire concerns.

In Los Angeles County, 18,343 customers were in the service area under PSPS consideration, meaning transmission lines could be de-energized in fire-prone areas, causing those in the area to lose power.

Also under consideration as of 4 p.m. were areas of Orange County, affecting as many as 695 customers; Riverside County, affecting 31,832; San Bernardino, affecting 51,629; Ventura, affecting 17,994; and Kern County, affecting 12,031.

The notices came as Southern California faced unusually high temperatures. At Long Beach Airport, temperatures reached 99 degrees Fahrenheit, barely missing the 100-degree record. In L.A., temperatures reached 97 degrees Fahrenheit, well above the 78-degree average for this time of year.

For more information about planned outages and to find out if you’re in an affected area, visit the SCE PSPS website here.