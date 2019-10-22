



– One burglary suspect was caught and two others escaped after a police pursuit from Glendale to Pasadena ended in a crash Tuesday morning.

The pursuit involving Los Angeles and Glendale police began sometime before 6:10 a.m., according to Pasadena police. The suspects were wanted for a commercial burglary in Glendale.

During the pursuit, the suspects crashed in the 300 block of Colorado Boulevard.

One suspect was caught and two remained on the loose, police said. No names or descriptions were released. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt or if the suspects were armed.

Police had set up a four block radius while they searched for the suspects.

The circumstances of the burglary were not confirmed.