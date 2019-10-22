Comments
PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA) — Fire crews worked Tuesday to contain a brush fire in the Pacific Palisades as heat advisories were issued along the Los Angeles County coast.
PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA) — Fire crews worked Tuesday to contain a brush fire in the Pacific Palisades as heat advisories were issued along the Los Angeles County coast.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the Los Angeles County Coast including downtown L.A., Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Long Beach.
The approximately 40-acre Palisades Fire that erupted Monday morning near the 500 block of North Palisades Drive was 10 percent contained Tuesday as the heat advisory began.
Two people were said to be injured from during the fire, LAFD officials said in a Monday afternoon press conference.
One firefighter was said to have sustained a minor injury and a civilian was taken to the hospital complaining of respiratory distress.
You must log in to post a comment.