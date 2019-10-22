



– Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has been accused of violently sexually assaulting a woman at his Pasadena home, according to a lawsuit filed last week.

ESPN reports that a San Bernardino woman filed a lawsuit against De La Hoya in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Oct. 17 accusing him of sexually assaulting her at his Pasadena home back in November 2017.

The lawsuit accuses De La Hoya of sexual assault, sexual battery and gender violence, ESPN reports.

The victim, a vocational nurse, was 29-years-old when the alleged assault occurred and had been in a consensual sexual relationship with De La Hoya prior to the incident, the lawsuit claims.

It’s unclear if the woman filed a police report.

The 46-year-old De La Hoya was arrested on DUI charges in Pasadena back in January 2017.

Last year, the boxer said he was exploring a presidential run in 2020.