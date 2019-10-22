



— Health officials have confirmed another case of measles in a resident connected to another recent case in Los Angeles County.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Heath said others might have been exposed to measles since the person visited public locations while infectious.

The potential public exposure locations, days and times were as follows:

Starbucks, 3006 S. Sepulveda Blvd. on Oct. 16 between 7:50-10 a.m.

Disneyland Anaheim on Oct. 16 between 9:15 a.m.-8:35 p.m.

Anyone who might have been at these locations during the listed time frames might be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after exposure. Officials said those who might have been exposed should review their immunization and medical records and monitor themselves for symptoms. If symptoms develop, people should call their healthcare provider immediately.

The department said it would provide an update with possible additional locations as details became available.

Measles is considered among the most contagious viruses in the world.

There have been 19 measles cases among L.A. County residents this year, in addition to 11 non-resident measles cases that traveled through the county. The health department said the majority of those cases were in people who were not immunized or were unsure of their immunization status.

To find a nearby Public Health clinic, call 211 or visit Public Health.