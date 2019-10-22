LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fans at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in downtown Los Angeles thought they were seeing a screening of the 1991 movie, “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” until the film’s stars popped onto the screen with an announcement.
“You’re going to be this first audience to see “Terminator: Dark Fate,” actor Arnold Schwarzenegger said alongside his co-star Linda Hamilton. “I told you, I’ll be back.”
The “Terminator” stars surprised fans with a secret screening of “Terminator: Dark Fate.”
Schwarzenegger and Hamilton encouraged the fans to post reviews of the movie following the screening, most of which were positive.
“And if you spoil our movie, I will hunt you down,” actress Linda Hamilton warned.
“Terminator: Dark Fate” opens in theaters Nov. 1.
