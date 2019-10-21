LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After more than four decades, the Skywalker saga that began with “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope,” will come to an end.

The final trailer for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” premiered during Monday Night Football’s matchup between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

The film picks up one year after the events of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” with the last remaining members of the Resistance facing the First Order once again while dealing reckoning with the past and their own inner turmoil.

The saga will end, the story lives forever. Watch the final trailer for @StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker in theaters December 20. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/MLbzRXrCJb pic.twitter.com/RLllQGme76 — Star Wars (@starwars) October 22, 2019

The trailer was released on what would have been Carrie Fisher’s 63rd birthday.

Tickets for the film, which comes out Dec. 20, are now on sale. AMC Theaters is also offering a 27-hour marathon, which includes the nine films in the main trilogy.