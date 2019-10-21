Comments
BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – A man was shot to death at a Boyle Heights homeless encampment early Monday morning.
Just after 1 a.m., responding Los Angeles police officers found the man dead from a single gunshot wound under the East 1st Street overpass at Mission Road, according to LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbett.
The victim, a Hispanic man in his 20s, was not immediately identified.
Authorities are unsure if the man lived in the camp.
“This is a larger encampment, at least with somewhere close to 50 people who live here,” Rabbett said.
Rabbett disclosed that the man was found shot outside of a tent.
There was no motive or suspect information. Investigators were speaking to witnesses and canvassing the area for surveillance video.
