Filed Under:Boyle Heights, Boyle Heights fatal shooting


BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – A man was shot to death at a Boyle Heights homeless encampment early Monday morning.

Oct. 21, 2019. (CBS2)

Just after 1 a.m., responding Los Angeles police officers found the man dead from a single gunshot wound under the East 1st Street overpass at Mission Road, according to LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbett.

The victim, a Hispanic man in his 20s, was not immediately identified.

Authorities are unsure if the man lived in the camp.

“This is a larger encampment, at least with somewhere close to 50 people who live here,” Rabbett said.

Rabbett disclosed that the man was found shot outside of a tent.

There was no motive or suspect information. Investigators were speaking to witnesses and canvassing the area for surveillance video.

