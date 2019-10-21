SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – The San Bernardino City Unified School District was hit by a ransomware attack over the weekend.

The district posted a message to its website Sunday disclosing that the attack has locked access to district files.

It will mean that attendance will have to be taken manually Monday and teachers and staff do not have access to email.

The district emphasized that student and parent data had not been breached, however.

“We are working non-stop to correct the problem,” it said in a statement. “Please know: Student and parent data is secure.”

The district noted that phone lines are working and transportation and nutrition services were not impacted.