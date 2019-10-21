



Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 10/21 at 8 a.m.

Woman Found Dead On Burning Boat In San Pedro

Firefighters found a 69-year-old woman dead on a charred boat at the Port of Los Angeles in the early morning hours Monday.

9 Injured After Crash Touches Off Geyser, Collapses Roof Of Canoga Park Shoe Store

Nine people were hurt – including a 4-year-old child — after a suspected drunk driver caused a collision into a fire hydrant in Canoga Park Sunday evening, creating a massive geyser which collapsed the roof of a nearby shoe store with customers inside.

Santa Clarita Valley Residents On Edge As Red Flag Conditions Put Fire Teams On Alert

Red flag fire conditions have residents in the Santa Clarita Valley on edge over the possibility of another wildfire as crews work to get full containment on the Saddle Ridge Fire.

Local Weather

Windy conditions throughout the Southland Monday with an elevated fire danger through the rest of the week. A high of 90 for the beaches and 91 for the valleys.