Comments
WHITTIER (CBSLA) – A brush fire erupted in Whittier Monday as another brush fire blazed in Pacific Palisades.
WHITTIER (CBSLA) – A brush fire erupted in Whittier Monday as another brush fire blazed in Pacific Palisades.
The approximately 1-acre brush fire broke out near Santa Anita and Durfee Avenue.
According to L.A. County Fire, the fire was burning flat ground in heavy brush.
No evacuations were immediately ordered and no structures were immediately threatened.
You must log in to post a comment.