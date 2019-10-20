Comments
CUDAHY (CBSLA) — A short pursuit Sunday morning ended with the suspect reportedly aiming a weapon at deputies and officials being able to fire rounds at the suspect.
It was unclear if the suspect was hit. The suspect was able to get away, authorities said.
As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the search continued for the suspect.
Police began chasing the suspect reportedly because of reckless driving.
The incident unfolded on Santa Ana Street near Cudahy Park.
The suspect was described as thin and of average build.
