STEVENSON RANCH (CBSLA) — Red flag fire conditions have residents in the Santa Clarita Valley on edge as additional firefighter strike teams have been put on alert.

“There’s 50 extra firefighters with supervisors to manage [potential fires]. So we’re prepared for any event,” LA County Assistant Fire Chief Anderson Mackey told CBS2/KCAL 9’s Greg Mills.

Residents are keeping a wary eye on the sky for signs of smoke as high winds and low humidity conspire to create ideal fire conditions. The National Weather Service’s red flag warning is effective until 10 p.m. Sunday for areas including the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Monica mountains and San Fernando Valley.

“Wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph will be common,” according to the weather service, which says the strongest winds along the Interstate 5 corridor.

“Can’t trust the wind, is what it boils down to,” says longtime Stevenson Ranch homeowner Brian Maki.

His wife Gigi has experienced this many times before: “It happens so often… Sometimes you don’t feel safe because even though it’s burning in Granada Hills or Sylmar it somehow manages to get back here one way or another.”

Southern California Edison has shut off power to some parts of LA County and some areas are “under consideration” for public safety power shutoffs.

Over 12,000 customers in Santa Clarita, San Fernando, Canyon Country, Acton, Castaic and Chatsworth could lose power.

