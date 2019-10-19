LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Uber is criticizing the Los Angeles International Airport after it announced major changes to its rideshare pick up policy.

In a letter to LAX, Uber said it is confused about new changes that will take place later this month.

Starting Oct. 29, LAX will ban Uber, Lyft, and taxi drivers from picking up passengers at their terminals.

Passengers will have to ride a shuttle or walk to a designated parking lot next to Terminal 1 to catch their ride.

The change has some passengers divided.

“I prefer not doing that,” said passenger Pia Rotman. “I prefer taking an Uber or Lyft from the airport…After taking a long flight in, I would prefer to just jump in an Uber or Lyft.”

Rideshare driver Larry Wascovich weighed-in on the issue saying, “Whatever works best for the airport…and make it easier on everybody.”

LAX released a statement saying:

“We have requested that Uber share with us ay detailed data that differs from out modeling results and substantiates the concerns in their letter, but they have not provided this data to us to date.”