PORTER RANCH (CBSLA) — Crews working to contain the Saddle Ridge fire in Sylmar braced for a weekend low humidity and gusty winds.

The nearly 8,800-acre fire exploded Thursday, Oct. 10 fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds.

“Weather conditions over the next 48 hours will test current containment and open lines,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement Friday night.

As of Saturday morning, the fire was 72 percent contained and had destroyed 19 structures and damaged 88 more.

“Firefighters continue to negotiate rugged terrain to increase containment lines and address hot spots,” the statement said.

Crews worked to contain hot spots as authorities warned that windy conditions could potentially kick up smoldering embers and ignite new blazes in and around the fire zone.

The strongest winds were expected Saturday evening, with weak Santa Ana winds anticipated from Sunday night through Tuesday.

A wind advisory near the fire zone will be in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday until 11 a.m. Sunday in the San Fernando Valley, with sustained north winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts of up to 50 mph.

Southern California Edison customers were at risk, yet again, of losing power due to “Public Safety Power Shutoffs,” that would turn off transmission lines in danger of being damaged by high winds.

As of Friday evening, about 11,500 SCE customers in parts of Santa Clarita, Canyon Country, Chatsworth, Little Rock, Acton, Castaic, and Sun Village were under consideration for power shutoffs.

The cause of the Saddle Ridge fire remained undetermined Saturday morning, but the point of origin was identified by Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators as a 50-foot-by-70-foot area beneath a Southern California Edison high-voltage transmission tower.