



— Wild winds and Red Flag Warnings have power company authorities on high alert Saturday.

In turn, those warnings are threatening to spark new blazes in and around fire zones and the burn areas.

As a precaution, officials have said power shutoffs could be enacted for the safety of the public and property.

Southern California Edison again warned of possible “Public Safety Power Shutoffs,” meaning transmission lines in danger of being damaged by high winds could be de-energized to prevent possible wildfires, but resulting in customers losing power.

The power shutoffs could last several hours, the company has said.

As of Saturday afternoon, nearly 5,000 SCE customers in parts of Santa Clarita, Canyon Country, Chatsworth, Acton and Castaic were under consideration for power shutoffs.

Are you impacted? To find out if you’re in an affected area, SCE is providing shutoff updates on a website. For more information click here.