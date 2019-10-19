ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Satchel Paige, a 3-year-old gelding, was euthanized at Santa Anita Park Saturday — the 34th horse to die there since December 2018.

The horse, named for the legendary baseball Hall-of-Famer, suffered an injury to his left leg during the fifth race, officials said.

Mike Marten, spokesman for the California Horse Racing Board, confirmed to City News Service that the horse was euthanized.

The track — and the sport in general — has been under extreme scrutiny since the rash of deaths at Santa Anita started garnering more media attention this year than in seasons past.

Racing at Santa Anita Park was halted for most of March while examinations were conducted on the track.

Animal rights activists have also held a steady stream of protests outside the park demanding an end to horse racing.