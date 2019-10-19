



— A body found in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle in Anaheim has been identified as a male in his 30s.

Police were called Thursday to a suspicious abandoned car near the 91 Freeway and Gypsum Canyon after a tow truck driver was sent to retrieve it.

Anaheim PD responded to the area and carefully began to investigate the car’s belongings.

“When the detectives looked at it, they felt that it was suspicious and they would treat it as a crime scene just to be safe,” said Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

Authorities eventually confirmed there was a body inside the vehicle.

The entire vehicle was transported, with the body inside, to the Orange County Coroner’s Office. The car might have been at the location for a long as two days, police said.

The car, abandoned underneath the connector road of the 91 Freeway to the 241 toll road, was allegedly registered to a 70-year-old woman who lives in San Diego.

Police later confirmed the deceased was a man in his 30s but did not immediately release his identity.