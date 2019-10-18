Comments
MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) – At least four vehicles were involved in a violent wreck on the 5 Freeway in Mission Viejo Friday morning.
According to California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on the northbound 5 Freeway at Alicia Parkway just after 7 a.m.
A Sig Alert was issued and several northbound lanes were closed.
It’s unclear how many people were hurt. The circumstances were not immediately disclosed.
