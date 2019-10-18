



LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s a girl! The newest giraffe born at the Los Angeles Zoo makes its debut Friday.

A Masai giraffe calf was born Oct. 5 to mother Hasina and father Philip. The unnamed baby giraffe entered the world at a whopping 6 feet and 6 inches and 138 pounds.

The giraffe and her parents can be seen now at the L.A. Zoo daily.

Zoo officials say they are thrilled with the new baby.

“Every Masai giraffe birth is important to this species, especially since they were officially declared endangered earlier this year,” Mike Bona, animal keeper at the L.A. Zoo, said in a statement.

Giraffes are the tallest land animal and are currently listed as endangered due to habitat loss, illegal hunting and disease. The Masai giraffe – found mostly in southern Kenya and northern Tanzania in East Africa – can grow up to 17 feet tall and 2,700 pounds.