LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Kings set a Guinness World Record for the largest laser show at Thursday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres held at the Staples Center.

The Kings Game Presentation Department used 642 lasers to set the record during the first intermission of the Kings 3-0 loss and marked the 20th anniversary of the first event at the Staples Center — a concert by Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band.

The previous record for largest laser show was 342 lasers. Andrew Glass, a judge with Guinness World Records, certified the record.

