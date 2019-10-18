Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A former Cal State University, Northridge student and soccer player will serve eight years in prison for raping a woman last year.
Davis Moreno-Jaime, 20, was sentenced in Los Angeles County Superior Court Friday to eight years in prison, the maximum he could have received. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for life.
In August 2018, Moreno-Jaime was arrested on allegations that he had sexually assaulted multiple women going back to April 2017.
In September, a jury found him guilty of one count of forcible rape for sexually assaulting a woman in January 2018 while a student at CSUN.
At the time of his arrest, a fellow soccer player told CBS2 he had seen warnings on social media to stay clear of Moreno-Jaime.
