– A former Cal State University, Northridge student and soccer player will serve eight years in prison for raping a woman last year

Davis Moreno-Jaime, 20, was sentenced in Los Angeles County Superior Court Friday to eight years in prison, the maximum he could have received. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

In August 2018, Moreno-Jaime was arrested on allegations that he had sexually assaulted multiple women going back to April 2017.

In September, a jury found him guilty of one count of forcible rape for sexually assaulting a woman in January 2018 while a student at CSUN.

At the time of his arrest, a fellow soccer player told CBS2 he had seen warnings on social media to stay clear of Moreno-Jaime.