LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Calling all Disney fans — an online review site wants to pay up to five people $1,000 to binge-watch their favorite shows and movies.

Review.org announced this week that it was seeking the “biggest, baddest Disney fan” to watch 30 of their favorite movies and shows on the new Disney+ streaming service in the 30 days following the platform’s Nov. 12 launch.

Those selected would be expected to watch their chosen shows or movies all the way through the credits and then submit a review of the streaming platform to the company.

According to the job listing, those wishing to apply would have to list two of their top social media platforms along with the number of followers they have. All applicants must be at least 18 years old and be citizens of the United States.

The application is available on Review.org, which is a digital publication that offers reviews on technology devices and in-home services, and will be open until Nov. 7.

Along with the $1,000, those chosen will receive a free one-year subscription to Disney+ and a Disney-themed “movie-watching kit” that includes a blanket, cups, a popcorn popper and popcorn kernels.

The launch of the streaming service — which will cost $6.99 per month — was expected to mark a major milestone for the company. Disney has said it planned to invest more than $2 billion in original programming.