



— The family of a hardworking father of five killed Wednesday by a hit-and-run driver is speaking out tonight and demanding justive.

Efrain Espinoza’s family remains emotional and in disbelief.

His eldest daughter, Paulina Espinoza, says police caught the hit-and-run driver a few hours after the accident but it’s not lessening the pain any. She thinks all hit-and-run drivers are cowards.

The family spoke to CBS2/KCAL9’s Rachel Kim about their loss.

Daughter Paulina, 18, could barely contain her grief. She often talked about how her dad worked to support his wife, her and her four younger siblings.

Efrain was killed early Wednesday morning as he was catching a bus at Sepulveda and Pico to get to his job. He was a gardener and he was a construction worker. He was the sole breadwinner. Espinoza was declared dead at the scene.

The family was unable to share information about the suspect because police told them the investigation is new and still active.

They do know the suspect — a male who posted bond, will make his first court appearance in November.

Friends and family, meanwhile, attended a vigil in Espinoza’s honor.

