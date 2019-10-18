Comments
PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 rattled the Palm Springs area Friday evening, but there were no reports of immediate damage.
The quake hit nearly seven miles northwest of Palm Springs at a preliminary depth of nearly eight miles just before 6 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
It comes hours after a 3.7-magnitude earthquake was reported in Compton around midnight Friday.
