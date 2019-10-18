



— Detectives say they have discovered evidence of another victim linked to a suspect arrested for posing as a driver in order to sexually assault women coming out of nightclubs.

Dayvid Sherman, 48, was arrested Oct. 3 in connection with at least two sexual assault cases. The first happened in October 2018, after police say Sherman approached the intoxicated victim outside a West Hollywood nightclub and offered her a ride at a lower fare than rideshare services. She lost consciousness during the ride and later woke up in the back seat of the vehicle being sexually assaulted by the suspect.

A second incident involved a different woman who went to the same nightclub in September 2019. She left the club alone and intoxicated, and told police that even though she had lapses of awareness, she recalled being in the suspect’s vehicle. She also lost consciousness and woke up to being sexually assaulted.

The third assault may have occurred in the early hours of Jan. 16, 2019, according to an updated statement from the LAPD released Thursday. Detectives believe there may be many more unidentified victims.

Sherman was described as a 48-year-old black man about 6-foot-2 with black hair, graying temples, brown eyes. His vehicle appears to be a black, 4-door Cadillac Escalade with dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information about Sherman or who believes they may be a victim can call Southwest Area Detective Javier Orijel at (323) 290-2976.