Howling Winds Take Down Trees, Could Lead To More Power Outages This Weekend
Los Angeles Zoo Welcomes New Baby Giraffe
Local Weather
Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 10/18 at 8 a.m.
Strong, gusty winds took down trees overnight and has SoCal Edison mulling more power outages to prevent equipment from sparking wildfires.
t’s a girl! The newest giraffe born at the Los Angeles Zoo makes its debut Friday.
Mostly sunny skies Friday with Santa Ana winds expected to return over the weekend. A high of 75 for the beaches and 83 for the valleys.
