MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Disturbing video has emerged of a pickup truck driver plowing into a group of people outside a restaurant in Moreno Valley.

At least two adult males were struck — one died at a nearby hospital, the other was left in serious condition.

Police said the driver of the Ford F-150 is still on the run.

Friday evening, friends and family of the victims placed flowers and candles at the site of the accident. They asked not to be interviewed on camera.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Stacey Butler respected their privacy and did not speak to people who knew the loved ones on camera.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. outside El Rodeo restaurant located in the 2400 block of Allesandro.

Friends of the victims told Butler a Halloween gathering was taking place in the parking lot.

Moreno Valley detectives believe because of the large crowd gathered, there are many witnesses who “saw something” that would be of help in their investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you’re asked to call the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Department (951) 247-8700.