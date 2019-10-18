MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) – A semi-truck crash brought down power lines and shut down the 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley Friday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., the semi went off the freeway and careened into a power pole, according to California Highway Patrol’s incident information page.

Footage from the scene showed the semi-truck up the side of an embankment at the Indian Street overpass.

Caltrans reported that all lanes of the freeway were shut down between Nason Street and Perris Boulevard due to the downed lines.

Traffic was backed up for miles in both directions. A few lanes had reopened as of 10 a.m., but drivers were advised to avoid the area.

The exact details of the crash and the number of vehicles involved were not confirmed. It was also unclear if anyone was hurt.