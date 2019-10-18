CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Country Music, Festival, San Pedro, Seen On TV, Suburu Country Freedom, Waterfront Berth 46


SAN PEDRO (CBSLA)  —  Being in San Pedro on Saturday might be the next best thing to touring the music scene in Nashville.

You a little bit country?

Check out tomorrow’s first ever Subaru Country Freedom Festival (LA Waterfront, Berth 46, 3011 Miner Street, San Pedro.)

(credit: CBS)

There will be two stages with country music performers, line dancing, food (ribs, natch!), drink (cocktails and non-alcoholic  alike) to keep the party going from 1 – 1o p.m. Saturday.

CMA best new artist nominee of 2019 — Chris Janson — will headline.  Timmy McKeever will open the show.

Event organizers say the festival is a way to honor military, veterans and first responders with main Subaru, donating some funds to the veteran and military family supported-Fisher House.

For more information, click here.

Comments