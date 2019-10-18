Comments
SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — Being in San Pedro on Saturday might be the next best thing to touring the music scene in Nashville.
You a little bit country?
Check out tomorrow’s first ever Subaru Country Freedom Festival (LA Waterfront, Berth 46, 3011 Miner Street, San Pedro.)
There will be two stages with country music performers, line dancing, food (ribs, natch!), drink (cocktails and non-alcoholic alike) to keep the party going from 1 – 1o p.m. Saturday.
CMA best new artist nominee of 2019 — Chris Janson — will headline. Timmy McKeever will open the show.
Event organizers say the festival is a way to honor military, veterans and first responders with main Subaru, donating some funds to the veteran and military family supported-Fisher House.
