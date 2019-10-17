



Gas up the pink Corvette and pack the fashion accessories – you could be heading to the real life Barbie Dream House!

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of iconic doll, Mattel has transformed a breathtaking ocean-view Malibu home into a Barbie-lovers dream, and one lucky person will get to stay there. Beginning October 23rd, you’ll have a chance to book the life-sized Dream House on Airbnb for $60 a night for an October 27-29 stay.

The two-bedroom, two-bath house comes complete with an infinity pool, slide and all the pink-colored furniture you can handle. In addition to full-reign of the beachfront property, the experience also includes a meet-and-greet with celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, a fencing lesson with fencing medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad and more.

Airbnb will also make a donation on your behalf to one of the charities involved in The Barbie Dream Gap, a project designed to empower young girls and, according to Mattel, “Gives girls the resources and support they need to continue believing in themselves.”