



– Police recovered a rifle after a standoff at a South Los Angeles home early Thursday morning, but the suspect somehow escaped.

At around 2:30 a.m., Los Angeles police responded to a home in the 4600 block of Raymond Avenue on a report of a man who had possibly fired shots.

Police said they arrived and began to negotiate with an armed man inside the home. Just before 5 a.m. they entered the residence and found the rifle, but the suspect had escaped.

It’s unclear if officers found any evidence that shots had been fired.

There was no immediate word on the identity of the suspect.