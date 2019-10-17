SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — Millikan Middle School and its magnets will be closed Thursday after crews detected a gas leak near the front of the campus.

SoCal Gas and Los Angeles Unified School District crews detected the leak Wednesday night near the front of the school, 5041 Sunnyslope Ave. in Sherman Oaks. Gas service has been shut off to the school while repairs are being made, the district said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the school is closed today,” a tweet said.

Millikan MS and its magnets are closed today, Oct. 17. Last night, the Gas Company & Los Angeles Unified crews detected a gas leak near the front of the school. Gas service has been shut off while repairs are being made. Out of an abundance of caution, the school is closed today. pic.twitter.com/Hvod8BbaDt — L.A. Unified (@LASchools) October 17, 2019

It’s not known when the schools will reopen.

Parents with questions or concerns can call (818) 252-5400.