SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A shooter is at large Thursday after wounding a man in a leg in the parking lot of the Santa Monica Pier.
The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot next to Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. restaurant. Immediately after the shooting, fire trucks and patrol cars blocked off the entrance to the pier from Ocean Avenue.
One man was shot in a leg and taken to a hospital. The suspect immediately fled the area, and Santa Monica police searched for him, but he remained outstanding as of Thursday morning.
A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.
