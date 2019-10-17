Comments
OXNARD (CBSLA) — Thousands of SoCal Edison customers in Oxnard are without power Thursday morning after a transformer blew at a substation.
More than 4,900 SoCal Edison customers were without power in the Oxnard area. The outage started just before 3 a.m.
SoCal Edison says they are aware of the outage and have crews on the scene, working to make repairs as quickly and as safely as possible.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.
