Power Outage Hits 4,900 SoCal Edison Customers In Oxnard SoCal Edison says they are aware of the outage and have crews on the scene, working to make repairs as quickly and as safely as possible.

Local Assistance Center To Open In Sylmar To Help Victims Of Saddle Ridge FireThe new center will open at 9:30 a.m. at the Sylmar Recreation Center on Borden Avenue. Residents can come to the center to get help with replacing lost records, filing insurance claims, applying for disaster assistance, and get information on property cleanup, repair and rebuilding.