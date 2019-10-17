Comments
NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) – A California Highway Patrol motor officer crashed Thursday during a chase in Northridge.
The crash occurred about 1:45 p.m. near Devonshire Street and Zelzah Avenue, according to the CHP. There was no immedite word on the injured officer’s condition.
The suspect continued driving after the crash before abandoning the silver or gray sedan at a Northridge apartment complex and fleeing on foot.
It wasn’t clear whether the CHP officer was headed to the area to assist in the chase or was already pursuing the suspect, authorities said.
