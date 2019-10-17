CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police were investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Los Angeles Thursday night.

According to reports from the scene, a person was found dead on the 24th floor of a residential complex near the intersection of 9th and Flower streets.

The initial call was for a fire alarm, but when the fire department arrived on scene they started a search and found the victim dead of gunshot wounds.

Information about the victim or possible suspects was not immediately known.

This is a developing story.

