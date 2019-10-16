LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The water quality in Los Angeles is not great, but a new study shows it is improving.

UCLA gave Los Angeles County an overall C+ grade in its annual water report that was released Wednesday.

The report included a C+ grade for water supply and consumption even though 60% of the water in L.A. County comes from outside of the region.

The quality of drinking water, however, has risen to a B+ grade.

According to the report, the L.A. water infrastructure was at a C+ while surface water received a D grade due to pollution.

Many of these grades are expected to improve in the future with $300 million recently set aside for better water capture efforts that would L.A. to source more water locally.