INDIO (CBSLA) — The Stagecoach Country Music Festival returns to Indio April 24 through 26 with headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Eric Church.
Want to win two VIP Passes? Here’s how:
• Like our Stagecoach post
• Comment on the post with your favorite country music artist and use #CBSSTAGECOACH
The contest ends at 10 a.m. on Oct. 18.
Click here for official contest rules.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. at stagecoachfestival.com
