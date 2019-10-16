CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
INDIO (CBSLA) — The Stagecoach Country Music Festival returns to Indio April 24 through 26 with headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Eric Church.

Want to win two VIP Passes? Here’s how:

• Follow CBSLA on Instagram
• Like our Stagecoach post
• Comment on the post with your favorite country music artist and use #CBSSTAGECOACH

The contest ends at 10 a.m. on Oct. 18.

Click here for official contest rules.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. at stagecoachfestival.com

