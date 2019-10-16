RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — An 18-year-old high school student in Riverside was hailed as a hero after dragging a driver from a fiery crash while on his way home from school.

A car had slammed into a 60 Freeway support column on Chicago Avenue at about 1 p.m. and burst into flames, police said. Sergio Avina, 18, was on his way home from school when he saw the crash.

Avina and another good Samaritan ran to the burning car and tried to smash in the windows.

“I just started elbowing the window,” Alvina said, his elbow still bloody and his backpack still on his back.

Others ran in with fire extinguishers to fight back the flames and give the two rescuers a chance to drag the driver to safety.

The unidentified driver was taken to a hospital. Avina was treated on the scene by paramedics.