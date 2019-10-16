



— The wife of “Tarzan” actor Ron Ely was stabbed to death by the couple’s son, who police subsequently shot to death at their Santa Barbara home, authorities said Wednesday.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement that said deputies found 62-year-old Valerie Lundeen Ely dead with multiple stab wounds inside the house on Tuesday night.

Deputies identified the suspect as the couple’s son, 30-year-old Cameron Ely, who was found outside the house after a search.

Authorities say the suspect “posed a threat”, leading to deputies fatally shooting the actor’s son.

No deputies were injured.

An earlier sheriff’s statements said an elderly man from the home was taken to a hospital for evaluation, but there was no report of the 81-year-old Ron Ely being injured.

Ron Ely starred in the “Tarzan” TV series on NBC from 1966 to 1968.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)