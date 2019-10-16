Comments
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Anaheim Wednesday evening.
The accident — called “a major collision” by the Anaheim Police — happened on W. La Palma and North Lido Avenue in Anaheim just before 9 p.m.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the accident.
The pedestrian is a man believed to be in his 20s. He was transported to a nearby hospital. The victim reportedly had “major injuries.”
The investigation is on going. Officials said La Palma Avenue will be closed in both directions west of West Street for several hours.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is said to be cooperating with authorities.
