SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – A person was shot and killed by Los Angeles police in the Sherman Oaks area Wednesday morning.
The shooting occurred sometime before 10:30 a.m. in the area of Kester Avenue and Burbank Boulevard.
The victim, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene. Aerial footage showed the victim lying on the sidewalk. There was no word of any injuries to officers.
The circumstances of the shooting and the number of officers involved were not confirmed. It was also unclear if the victim was armed or returned fire.
