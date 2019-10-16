LYNWOOD (CBSLA) – A teacher at Lynwood High School is under investigation for physically assaulting one of his male students last week, an incident which was purportedly caught on video.

On Oct. 10 at around 9 a.m., the 53-year-old teacher was allegedly caught on video physically abusing a 15-year-old boy, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Wednesday.

The teacher has been placed on administrative leave by the Lynwood Unified School District. His name was not released.

The nature of the assault and the circumstances leading up to it were not immediately disclosed.

The sheriff’s department Special Victims Bureau is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 877-710-5273.