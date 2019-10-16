Comments
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A shoplifting attempt at an adult store in Hollywood turned into a stabbing Wednesday morning.
Police were called out to Adam & Lilith, 6660 Hollywood Blvd. at about 2:20 a.m. to check out the report of a robbery. They found a female shoplifting suspect who had been stabbed.
Investigators say the suspect had tried to steal a sex toy from the store but got into a fight with a male store employee. During the fight, the woman was stabbed.
The store employee was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, while the suspect was taken to a hospital, LAPD officials said. It’s not clear if she will face charges.
Two other people with the suspect were also detained but are expected to be released.
