



— “Breaking Bad” has come to Los Angeles in a new interactive pop-up experience.

From the team that brought Saved by the Max, Good Burger and The Peach Pit to life in L.A., the “Breaking Bad Experience” immerses guests into Vince Gilligan’s beloved TV franchise.

Fans can expect Instagram-worthy set recreations, “Breaking Bad”-inspired libations and bar snacks up to Walter White’s standards, and a DIY menu of chemically-reactive cocktails.

General admission tickets are available for $30 and include entry for up to 90 minutes and choice of a beverage and food item.

Additional food and beverages can be purchased separately.

The “Breaking Bad Experience” is located at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood and is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting Oct. 16.

The pop-up also celebrates the much-anticipated debut of “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” which premiered on October 11th.

For the latest news and announcements on what’s cooking, visit breakingbadexperience.com.