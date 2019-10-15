



– Authorities suspect a man may have kidnapped his wife and their three children as they continued their search Tuesday for the family of five missing since last week

Twenty-eight-year-old Esteban Lopez, his 29-year-old wife Liliana Lopez, and their three children – 9-year-old Jakob, 6-year-old Steven and 5-year-old Stephana — were first reported missing on the night of Oct. 9, Los Angeles police report.

The family was last seen at a home in the 13600 block of Fellows Avenue, near Glenoaks Boulevard. Police were called to that home at around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 by a relative who was concerned for the Lopez family’s safety. The family dog was also missing.

Investigators have since learned that Liliana had taken out a restraining order against Esteban.

Police said they did not immediately issue an Amber Alert because they were unable to determine which vehicle the family was in.

On Tuesday, however, police confirmed that a 2007 Lexus 350 which belongs to the family has been recovered. Police did not say where it was found. Meanwhile, authorities are also searching for a second vehicle, a 1996 lifted white Chevy Tahoe with black rims and California license plate 3RSR716.

A neighbor who identified herself as Ginger told CBS2 that she saw the family almost daily and described them as quiet.

“They never fight, they never, it’s nothing, they’re good people, all of them,” Ginger said.

Esteban is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with a tattoo of “Lopez” on his chest. Liliana is Hispanic, 5-foot-2, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call LAPD detectives at 213-486-6840.